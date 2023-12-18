Year Ender 2023: The Railway Men, One Piece and other best web series, movies to come out on Netflix
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
Sex Education was one of the most awaited series of the year. The fourth and the final season streamed this year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It had a blend of diverse emotions. Fans bade a bittersweet farewell to Otis and Eric.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trial By Fire based on the Fire tragedy at Uphaar Cinemas is one of the most watched series on Netflix. It is based on true events.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Railway Men is based on Bhopal Gas Tragedy. It stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma and Babil Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show made it to top 10 within a day of its release and was trending in several countries.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hunt for Veerappan is a documentary style exploration of Koose Munisamy Veerappan who confessed to 132 murders, killing of 2000 elephants and high-profile abductions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guns and Gulaabs starring Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan quickly rose up the popularity charts upon release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series is crafted by Raj and DK of The Family Man and Farzi fame.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chor Nikalke Bhaga starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal intrigued fans and how. They loved the twist and turns that the movie is laced with.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan based on The Devotion of Suspect X.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kohrra starring Barun Sobti is set in the heartland of Punjab. The cop drama is thoroughly engaging ride.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scoop based on Jigna Vora's book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, stars Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja to name a few.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Class is the story of three underprivileged students who join an elite school in Delhi and get entangled in the labyrinth of secrets, conflicts and Murders.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaala Paani is set in 2027. It talks about a mysterious diseases that has plagued the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It's a survival drama that is bound to keep you hooked.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Never Have I Ever had it's finale season releasing in 2023. It talked about Devi bidding adieu to typical boy drama. The teen drama was the most awaited ones.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vishal Bharadwaj's Khufiya is based on the novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. It stars Tabu as R&AW operative Krishna. The series also stars Wamiqa Gabbi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One Piece is the live action series based on popular Manga series. It turned out to be a global phenomenon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Find out why everyone is trying the Night time Korean skincare routine
Find Out More