Year Ender 2023: The Railway Men, One Piece and other best web series, movies to come out on Netflix 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023

Sex Education was one of the most awaited series of the year. The fourth and the final season streamed this year.

It had a blend of diverse emotions. Fans bade a bittersweet farewell to Otis and Eric.

Trial By Fire based on the Fire tragedy at Uphaar Cinemas is one of the most watched series on Netflix. It is based on true events.

The Railway Men is based on Bhopal Gas Tragedy. It stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma and Babil Khan.

The show made it to top 10 within a day of its release and was trending in several countries.

The Hunt for Veerappan is a documentary style exploration of Koose Munisamy Veerappan who confessed to 132 murders, killing of 2000 elephants and high-profile abductions.

Guns and Gulaabs starring Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan quickly rose up the popularity charts upon release.

The series is crafted by Raj and DK of The Family Man and Farzi fame.

Chor Nikalke Bhaga starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal intrigued fans and how. They loved the twist and turns that the movie is laced with.

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan based on The Devotion of Suspect X.

Kohrra starring Barun Sobti is set in the heartland of Punjab. The cop drama is thoroughly engaging ride.

Scoop based on Jigna Vora's book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, stars Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja to name a few.

Class is the story of three underprivileged students who join an elite school in Delhi and get entangled in the labyrinth of secrets, conflicts and Murders.

Kaala Paani is set in 2027. It talks about a mysterious diseases that has plagued the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It's a survival drama that is bound to keep you hooked.

Never Have I Ever had it's finale season releasing in 2023. It talked about Devi bidding adieu to typical boy drama. The teen drama was the most awaited ones.

Vishal Bharadwaj's Khufiya is based on the novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. It stars Tabu as R&AW operative Krishna. The series also stars Wamiqa Gabbi. 

One Piece is the live action series based on popular Manga series. It turned out to be a global phenomenon. 

