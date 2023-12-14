Year Ender 2023: Top 10 Best Anime that'll make you a fan forever
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
Attack on Tital Final Season 1 & 2 is on Crunchyroll. It finally came to an end after a decade.
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End follows the story of an elf mage who must discover a new way of life after defeating a demon. Watch it on Crunchyroll.
Heavenly Delusion is set in the post-apocalyptic world. Watch it on Hulu.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Part 1 focussed on Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. Watch it on Crunchyroll.
Recently, a video of Tsuda saying Nanami's final words to Yuji went viral.
Mob Psycho 100: Season 3 is the story of Mob and how his life changes as he is forced to confront the realities. Watch it on Crunchyroll.
Oshi No Ko has a supernatural effect of reincarnation. That and the pop business. What an interesting yet strange ride. It's on HiDive.
Pluto by Naoki Urasawa is a murder mystery. Brilliant story, watch it on Netflix.
Skip and Loafer follows the story of Mitsumi who moves to a prestigious school in Tokyo and faces many challenges adjusting to a new place. It's on Crunchyroll.
Vinland Saga 2 saw once fearsome warrior reflecting on his deeds. It is on Crunchyroll.
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead as the name suggests is about a man named Akira who is on a mission to kill during the zombie apocalypse. Watch it on Crunchyroll.
