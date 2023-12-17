Year Ender 2023: Top 10 best OTT original movies that one should not miss out on watching
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023
Jaane Jaan on Netflix is a must watch for all the murder mystery lovers. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma have delivered a spectacular performance.
Khufiya on Netflix starring Tabu and Ali Fazal is about a RA&W agent trying to find a mole in the team selling Indian defense secrets.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai released on Zee5. Manoj Bajpayee's movie was an eye-opener and revolved around the POCSO act.
Bloody Daddy on JioCinema has Shahid Kapoor in his most fierce and ruthless avatar. It is all about how far a father can go to save his son.
Lust Stories 2 is on Netflix. Starring Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia and many more, the anthology film garnered a lot of attention.
Sidharth Malhotra's spy thriller Mission Majnu released on Netflix this year. It made for an entertaining watch as it was about an Indian spy in Pakistan.
Kathal is a comedy film about a cop being tasked of missing jackfruit trees of a politician. It will make you laugh and yet leave you emotional. It's on Netflix.
Trial Period on JioCinema is a fun ride. The movie is about a mother finding a man to be her son's father for 30 days.
The latest release on Netflix is The Archies. The movie grabbed a lot of attention as it starred Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and more.
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is among the top films of 2023 with an IMDb rating of 7.5. It is on Netflix.
The year 2023 was a good one for Aditya Roy Kapur as his film Gumraah received great appreciation from the audience. It is on Netflix.
Pippa on Amazon Prime Video is a war drama starring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur. It has been well received by the audience and the film has received positive reviews.
