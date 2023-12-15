Year Ender 2023: Top 10 crime thriller web series of the year that should be on your Holiday binge watch list
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is a murder mystery thriller that will send chills down your spine. It stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah.
Kaalkoot on JioCinema is about an inspector solving an acid attack case. The twist and turns will leave you shocked.
Kohrra on Netflix is a murder mystery. It is about two police officers solving the twisted murder case of a bridegroom who is found dead days before wedding.
Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime Video will take you back in post-Independence era. The rise of gangsters and dons will keep you hooked.
Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gaurav. It is about a cop and two gangsters all surrounding a big opium deal.
Farzi on Amazon Prime Video marked Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut. It is a cat-and-mouse chase hunt between a fake currency maker and cops.
The Night Manager on Disney+Hotstar starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor is a must watch for all those who love thrill with a little glamour.
Kaala starring Avinash Tiwary and others revolves around a money laundering operation with an addition of father-son drama.
Kerala Crime Files on Disney+Hotstar is about a police officer trying to solve a murder mystery with just one clue.
Asur 2 released on JioCinema in June 2023. In no time, it became one of the most-talked-about series thanks to its mindboggling story of Shubh.
Sultan of Delhi on Disney+Hotstar is a thriller series around politics and power game.
Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar is about women ruling the patriarchal world of drug dealings.
