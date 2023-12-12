Year Ender 2023: Top 10 Indian web series across genres that kept audience glued to the screens
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023
Presenting IMDb's list of the top 10 most popular Indian web series in 2023.
Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi has grabbed 1st position as the most popular web series of 2023.
Guns & Gulaabs starring Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan is in 2nd place.
Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s The Night Manager has grabbed 3rd place.
Barun Sobti’s Kohrra deserves to be on the list and has taken 4th position.
Asur 2 was critically acclaimed and managed to grab 5th rank.
Rana Daggubati starrer Rana Naidu has been ranked 6th as per IMDb.
Dahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Verma is in 7th place.
Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo has managed to take the 8th position.
Karishma Tanna’s Scoop is based on true events and has been ranked 9th.
Jubilee is in the 10th position of the top 10 most popular Indian web series in 2023.
