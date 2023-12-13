Year Ender 2023: Top 10 movies, web series based on real life incidents that kept fans hooked
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
Trail by Fire talks about the 1997 fire tragedy at Uphaar Cinema and its aftermath. It is told from the perspective of a couple who lost their two kids in the fire. It is on Netflix.
Scoop is based on the life of Jigna Vohra, the journalist who was accused of conspiracy to kill her fellow journalist.
The series stars Karishma Tanna in the lead role with Harman Baweja playing a cop. Scoop is on Netflix.
The Railway Men is based on a true incident of Bhopal Gas Tragedy.
Mission Raniganj is based on the true events of the Raniganj coalfields wherein an IIT engineer rescued miners were trapped below the surface. It's on Netflix.
Mumbai Diaries 2 is a medical thriller drama which talks about 2009 Mumbai Floods. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Scam 2003 talks about stamped paper counterfeitings committed by Abdul Karim Telgi in the early 2000s. The series is on SonyLiv.
Aakhri Sach is a fictional retelling of Burari Deaths. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Love Kills: Madhumita Shukla Hatyakand as the name suggests is about the murder case of a poetess who was killed in broad daylight. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Rocket Boys 2 is the story of Dr Homi J Bhabha, Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.
They navigate through a newly independent India and their quest to make India a nuclear power. It's on SonyLiv.
