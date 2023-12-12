Year Ender 2023: Top 10 popular Indian movies that shattered box office records
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023
Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani won people’s hearts with best dialogues and soulful music.
Jawaan proved to be a blockbuster movie and broke records at the theater's Box office.
Yet another film by Shahrukh Khan was praised by the fans, Pathan, and was also highly anticipated because of Salman Khan’s cameo in the movie.
Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 shook the cinema lovers with a larger than life screen performance.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkar was liked by the audiences and they grooved to the funky beats of its songs.
The Kerala Story grabbed a lot of attention because of its storyline.
Rajnikanth’s Jailor was a super duper hit among his fans and seemed to fill the theaters easily.
Leo was another movie which was highly praised for its cinematic experience.
Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 was in headlines, but managed to receive a lot of love from the movie goers.
Bholaa was an action filmed which had a good storyline and made people like it.
