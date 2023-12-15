Year Ender 2023: Top 9 Indian stars who made a smashing OTT debut

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut with Jaane Jaan that released on Netflix. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena's web series was based on The Devotion of Suspect X, a Japanese Novel by Keigo Higashino.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

That's lady Dabangg, yep, Sonakshi Sinha in a cop role for her debut series Dahaad which dropped on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal actor Anil Kapoor made his debut with The Night Manager on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor played Sobhita Dhuliapala's mafia husband in the series. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur also made his debut with The Night Manager. He played Shaan in the series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Daggubati played Rana Naidu in the Netflix action thriller series. It is one of the most watched series on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Venkatesh played Naga Naidu in Rana Naidu. Watch an amazing debut. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor collaborated with Raj and DK of The Family Man fame for Farzi. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farzi broke so many records and has marked a new milestone in OTT viewership. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Sethupathi also made his debut alongside Shahid in Farzi. He played a cop in the Amazon Prime Video series. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 best Amazon Mini TV series to binge watch

 

 Find Out More