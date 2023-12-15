Year Ender 2023: Top 9 Indian stars who made a smashing OTT debut
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut with Jaane Jaan that released on Netflix. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena's web series was based on The Devotion of Suspect X, a Japanese Novel by Keigo Higashino.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
That's lady Dabangg, yep, Sonakshi Sinha in a cop role for her debut series Dahaad which dropped on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal actor Anil Kapoor made his debut with The Night Manager on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor played Sobhita Dhuliapala's mafia husband in the series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur also made his debut with The Night Manager. He played Shaan in the series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rana Daggubati played Rana Naidu in the Netflix action thriller series. It is one of the most watched series on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Venkatesh played Naga Naidu in Rana Naidu. Watch an amazing debut.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor collaborated with Raj and DK of The Family Man fame for Farzi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farzi broke so many records and has marked a new milestone in OTT viewership.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupathi also made his debut alongside Shahid in Farzi. He played a cop in the Amazon Prime Video series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 best Amazon Mini TV series to binge watch
Find Out More