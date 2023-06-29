Yeh Meri Family, Gullak and more top 10 family dramas to watch on Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023
Home on Alt Balaji is an emotional tale of a family finding happiness in little things.
Happy Family: Conditions Apply on Amazon Prime Video is about four generations living under one roof.
Home Shanti on Disney+ Hotstar revolves around a middle-class family planning their dream house.
The Aam Aadmi Family on Zee 5 revolves around the middle-class Sharma family.
Yeh Meri Family on Netflix will make you nostalgic.
Potluck on Sony Liv is an amusing depiction of a family trying to build a lasting bond.
Gullak on Sony Liv is a heartwarming story that would take you back to childhood.
What The Folks is a family drama with sarcasm and humour. Watch it for free on Youtube.
Mind The Malhotras on Amazon Prime Video break the stereotypes of an Indian family.
The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family is available on Alt Balaji.
