Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda to leave the show for THIS reason?

Is Harshad Chopda quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Nikita Thakkar

Sep 02, 2023

Abhimanyu in YRKKH

Harshad Chopda essays the role of Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The fame

Thanks to YRKKH, Harshad Chopda is now one of the most-loved TV stars.

Chemistry with Pranali Rathod

His chemistry with Pranali Rathod is also being loved by all.

Is he quitting?

But now rumours are rife that Harshad Chopda is planning to quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

No confirmation

There is no confirmation on the reports though.

The reason?

Amidst these reports, we hear that Harshad Chopda is now planning to make his OTT debut.

Perfect for OTT

He has definitely got the looks and charm to be on OTT.

Acting chops

Harshad Chopda is known for acing intense roles. He can definitely be a part of dark and edgy OTT project.

To leave the show?

But for that Harshad Chopda will have to quit YRKKH. Will he?

Time will tell

Only Harshad Chopda can shed light on his future work plans.

TRP rating

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the top 5 shows as per TRP ratings.

The impact

Harshad Chopda's exit will impact the TRP ratings.

