Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda to leave the show for THIS reason?

Is Harshad Chopda quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?
Harshad Chopda essays the role of Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Thanks to YRKKH, Harshad Chopda is now one of the most-loved TV stars.
His chemistry with Pranali Rathod is also being loved by all.
But now rumours are rife that Harshad Chopda is planning to quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
There is no confirmation on the reports though.
Amidst these reports, we hear that Harshad Chopda is now planning to make his OTT debut.
He has definitely got the looks and charm to be on OTT.
Harshad Chopda is known for acing intense roles. He can definitely be a part of dark and edgy OTT project.
But for that Harshad Chopda will have to quit YRKKH. Will he?
Only Harshad Chopda can shed light on his future work plans.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the top 5 shows as per TRP ratings.
Harshad Chopda's exit will impact the TRP ratings.
