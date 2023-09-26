Yo Yo Honey Singh's Top 10 hit songs as he makes a comeback with Kalaastar starring Sonakshi Sinha

Yo Yo Honey Singh is reuniting with Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha for his upcoming song Kalaastar. A look at his top 10 hit songs.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Yo Yo Honey Singh's top 10 chartbusters

Yo Yo Honey Singh is back and how! The rapper released the teaser of his new song Kalaastar and fans are eagerly waiting for the song to release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dheere Dheere

Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor's romantic track was a blockbuster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Dose

The Desi Kalaakar album was released in 2014 and featured the scintillating Urvashi Rautela.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yaar Naa Miley

This song became one of the top chartbusters from Kick film and featured Nargis Fakhri and Salman Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lungi Dance

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's tribute to Rajinikanth became a super hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blue Eyes

This song was released in 2013 and took the internet by storm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Desi Kalakaar

This song featured Yo Yo Honey Singh with Sonakshi Sinha. The song hit the right chords among the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brown Rang

This is a classic Punjabi rap that was released in 2012 and still has a special place in the hearts of the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

High Heels Te Nachche

Ki & Ka's dance number featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chaar Botal Vodka

The song is composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh and features Sunny Leone. This song became an instant hit in clubs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan, Gadar 2 and more most profitable Bollywood films of 2023

 

 Find Out More