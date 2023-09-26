Yo Yo Honey Singh's Top 10 hit songs as he makes a comeback with Kalaastar starring Sonakshi Sinha

Yo Yo Honey Singh is reuniting with Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha for his upcoming song Kalaastar. A look at his top 10 hit songs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023
Yo Yo Honey Singh is back and how! The rapper released the teaser of his new song Kalaastar and fans are eagerly waiting for the song to release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor's romantic track was a blockbuster.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Desi Kalaakar album was released in 2014 and featured the scintillating Urvashi Rautela.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song became one of the top chartbusters from Kick film and featured Nargis Fakhri and Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's tribute to Rajinikanth became a super hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song was released in 2013 and took the internet by storm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song featured Yo Yo Honey Singh with Sonakshi Sinha. The song hit the right chords among the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a classic Punjabi rap that was released in 2012 and still has a special place in the hearts of the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ki & Ka's dance number featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The song is composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh and features Sunny Leone. This song became an instant hit in clubs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!