Yodha box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra starrer starts decent; sees growth in evening shows
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024
Sidharth Malhotra's action-packed movie Yodha made it to the theatres this Friday, i.e., March 15.
It opened to positive reviews from all corners. Sidharth's action avatar left fans enthralled.
Raashi Khanna plays the role of Sidharth Malhotra's wife in the film.
The mystery around Disha Patani's character got fans curious.
Talking about box office collection, Yodha made around Rs 4.25 cr on the first day.
The positive word of mouth helped the film to pick up. Evening shows witnessed growth and more footfalls.
It is expected that Yodha will witness a good growth over its first weekend.
Despite being Ramzan, Yodha is looking forward to a good run at the box office.
BollywoodLife gave Yodha three stars.
The movie is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
