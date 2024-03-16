Yodha star Sidharth Malhotra and other Top 10 action superstars in Bollywood right now
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024
Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha has nailed it. He has moved from his chocolate boy roles and is proving that he can be among the best action heroes of Bollywood.
Even at 58, Shah Rukh Khan is too good as an action hero. The best example is his recently released Jawan. And of course, his swag adds the charm.
Salman Khan is still ruling the hearts of the audience with his action films like Tiger 3, Dabangg and more.
Akshay Kumar is called Khiladi for a reason. He is the one who can pull off death defying stunts with ease. His next is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Ranbir Kapoor has proved that he can pull off intense action dramas too with movie Animal.
A Sunny Deol film is incomplete if there are no action sequences in it. His latest was Gadar 2 that had some powerful action scenes.
Brother Bobby Deol too can now be categorised into Bollywood's action heroes list as he was too good in fight sequence in Animal.
While Shahid Kapoor can be all sweet like in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, one must not forget his fierce avatar in Bloody Daddy.
From Singham to Bholaa, Ajay Devgn has been an action superhero for ages.
Hrithik Roshan has proved that he can't just punch and kick goons on ground, he is damn good with aerial action sequences too.
