Yodha: Top 9 reasons why we are excited about the Sidharth Malhotra starrer

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming movie Yodha is expected for a release on 15th March.

Before the release, we take a look at some of the reasons why we as fans are excited for this action flick.

The teaser trailers showcases thrilling action sequences, promising an adrenaline-pumping experience.

Known for his versatility, Sidharth Malhotra takes on a soldier role for the first time, potentially showcasing a new action hero persona.

Director duo, Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha bring a novel perspective to the action genre, potentially offering unique storytelling experience.

The hijacking scenario and the off-duty soldier's intervention creates a suspenseful and unpredictable plot.

Raashi Khanna, Disha Patani, and other supporting actors bring their own acting prowess to the film.

Early reviews praise the action sequences and Malhotra's performance, creating positive buzz around it.

The combination of action, star power, and positive buzz hints at a potential Box Office success.

This film could solidify Malhotra's position as a leading action star.

The audience will also be able to patriotically resonate with the movie as it honours the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

