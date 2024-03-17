Yodha vs Shaitaan vs Bastar: The Naxal Story box office collection March 16 report

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024

This Friday, Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna's movie Yodha made it to the theatres. It is an action-packed thriller around plane hijack.

Sidharth Malhotra's daredevil avatar won hearts and it received positive reviews.

On the first day, Yodha made around Rs 4.25 crore at the box office.

On second day, Yodha made around Rs 6.01 crore.

It's two day collection is now Rs 10.26 crore despite clash with Bastar: The Naxal Story.

Adah Sharma's movie Bastar: The Naxal Story took a slow start at the box office. It made Rs 40 lakh on first day.

On second day, the movie saw slight growth as it made around Rs 75 lakh at the box office.

Yodha and Bastar are getting tough competition from Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan.

Shaitaan is in its second week and is expected to cross Rs 100 crore mark soon.

