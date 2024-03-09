YRF Spy Universe unveils their newest star actress worth thousands of crores

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024

Yash Raj Films has developed its own spy universe, akin to Hollywood’s many cinematic universes’ featuring hits like Ek Tha Tiger and War.

A prominent Bollywood actress is all set to join YRF's spy universe.

This actress has an impressive net worth of Rs 517 crore, one of the highest among all Indian actresses.

The CEO of YRF, Akshaye Widhani, officially confirmed Alia Bhatt's involvement in the spy universe during FICCI Frames.

In an upcoming action film by YRF, Alia Bhatt will star alongside Sharvari Wagh, portraying super-agents.

Alia Bhatt's remarkable achievements include winning her first National Film Award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia has diversified investments in real estate, start-ups, and her clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma which adds to her net worth.

Hrithik Roshan is set to reprise his role in the War sequel, alongside Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.

Details about the spy film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, including its title, are yet to be revealed.

Alia Bhatt's entry into YRF's spy universe is highly anticipated, further solidifying the cinematic universe.

