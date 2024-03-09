YRF Spy Universe unveils their newest star actress worth thousands of crores
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024
Yash Raj Films has developed its own spy universe, akin to Hollywood’s many cinematic universes’ featuring hits like Ek Tha Tiger and War.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A prominent Bollywood actress is all set to join YRF's spy universe.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This actress has an impressive net worth of Rs 517 crore, one of the highest among all Indian actresses.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The CEO of YRF, Akshaye Widhani, officially confirmed Alia Bhatt's involvement in the spy universe during FICCI Frames.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an upcoming action film by YRF, Alia Bhatt will star alongside Sharvari Wagh, portraying super-agents.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt's remarkable achievements include winning her first National Film Award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia has diversified investments in real estate, start-ups, and her clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma which adds to her net worth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan is set to reprise his role in the War sequel, alongside Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Details about the spy film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, including its title, are yet to be revealed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt's entry into YRF's spy universe is highly anticipated, further solidifying the cinematic universe.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 South Indian movies with the best ending
Find Out More