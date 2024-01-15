Yumna Zaidi, Mahira Khan and other Pakistani actresses India is crushing on
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024
Sara Khan is known for her roles in Alvida, Belapur Ki Dayan, Hum Tum and more.
Iqra Aziz is currently seen in Mannat Murad. The actress is best known for her show Suno Chanda.
Mawra Hocane has impressed everyone with Aangan, Sabaat, Maryam and more shows. She made her Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai is one of the most popular Pakistani dramas in the country. It put Sanam Saeed in the hot list of crushes.
Kinza Hashmi is best known for Wehem, Mohlat, Azmaish and more shows. The actress is one of the most loved and talented ones in the industry.
Mere Humsafar, Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha fame Hania Amir has been making headlines for link-up with Badshah. The dimpled beauty has become everyone's crush in India.
Maya Ali is one of the most talented actresses in Pakistan. Her chemistry with her co-stars is very magical.
Sajal Aly made her Bollywood debut with Mom. But she has been winning hearts with her iconic Pakistani drama and film roles.
Ayeza Khan is one of the most followed Pakistani beauties. She is currently seen in Jaan-e-Jahaan and Mein.
Mashal Khan is one of the most gorgeous actresses known for her diverse roles in Pakistani TV shows.
Mahira Khan needs no introduction. She is one of the biggest crushes.
Yumna Zaidi is best known for Tere Bin, Bakhtawar and more shows. She is trending in India big time these days.
