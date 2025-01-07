Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli; when cricket met entertainment
Janhvi Sharma
| Jan 07, 2025
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli got married in 2017. They are parents to a daughter Vamika and a boy Akaay. They are head over heels in love with each other.
Yuzvendra Chahal got married to choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma in 2020. There are reports which suggest that they are parting ways.
Nataša Stanković and Hardik Pandya got married in 2020. The two have parted ways, but are co-parenting their son Agastya Pandya.
British model and actress Hazel Keech fell in love with cricketer Yuvraj Singh in 2016. The two are parents to boy Orion and a girl Aura.
Geeta Basra, who has worked in Punjabi and Bollywood films, married cricketer Harbhajan Singh. They are parents to daughter Hinaya and son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.
Sagarika Ghathe and Zaheer Khan walked down the aisle on November 23, 2017.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul paint the town red with their love. The two are all set to welcome their baby soon.
Former Miss India Sangeeta Bijlani married cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. The two parted ways in 2010.
Sharmila Tagore married Mansoor Ali Khan in 1968. They are parents to three children.
Neena Gupta and West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards never married, but dated in the late 1980s. The two have a daughter.
Reena Roy was married to Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan from 1983 to the 1990s. Later, they parted ways.
