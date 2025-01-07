Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli; when cricket met entertainment

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 07, 2025

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli got married in 2017. They are parents to a daughter Vamika and a boy Akaay. They are head over heels in love with each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yuzvendra Chahal got married to choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma in 2020. There are reports which suggest that they are parting ways.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nataša Stanković and Hardik Pandya got married in 2020. The two have parted ways, but are co-parenting their son Agastya Pandya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

British model and actress Hazel Keech fell in love with cricketer Yuvraj Singh in 2016. The two are parents to boy Orion and a girl Aura.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Geeta Basra, who has worked in Punjabi and Bollywood films, married cricketer Harbhajan Singh. They are parents to daughter Hinaya and son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sagarika Ghathe and Zaheer Khan walked down the aisle on November 23, 2017.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul paint the town red with their love. The two are all set to welcome their baby soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Former Miss India Sangeeta Bijlani married cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. The two parted ways in 2010.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharmila Tagore married Mansoor Ali Khan in 1968. They are parents to three children.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neena Gupta and West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards never married, but dated in the late 1980s. The two have a daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reena Roy was married to Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan from 1983 to the 1990s. Later, they parted ways.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated Korean dramas that you will regret not watching on OTT

 

 Find Out More