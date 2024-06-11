Zaheer Iqbal: Know all about Sonakshi Sinha's soon-to-be dulha
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 11, 2024
Bollywood Debut: Salman Khan's 2019 flick "Notebook" was Zaheer Iqbal's acting debut in Bollywood.
Relationship with Salman Khan: Salman Khan has been a godfather and mentor to him throughout his career, and they have a tight relationship.
Early Life: Zaheer came from a family of businessmen, but his love of movies inspired him to pursue an acting career.
Fitness Enthusiast: Zaheer is well-known for his commitment to fitness and frequently posts exercise plans and fitness advice on social media.
Connection with Sonakshi: The talk of the town has been his connection with Sonakshi Sinha, since the two are frequently spotted together at social events and parties.
Nickname: His close friends and family call him "Z," although he goes by Zaheer most of the time.
Education: Before entering the film business, Zaheer Iqbal sought higher study after completing his education in Mumbai.
Training: Under Salman Khan's guidance, he completed intensive acting classes and training to polish his acting abilities in preparation for his Bollywood debut.
