Zaheer Iqbal openly declares his LOVE for Sonakshi Sinha on her birthday; says, ‘I love you’

Zaheeer Khan just announced his relationship with Dahaad actress Sonakshi Sinha on her birthday with an adorable wish.
Zaheer Iqbal has finally made his relationship official with Dahaad actress Sonakshi Sinha.
The actor took to his Instagram account and posted a series of pictures with her, openly declaring his love for her.
The actor wished his beloved on her birthday and wrote, "You can always lean on me."
Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha make a beautiful pair.
Just look how adorable they are together. Aren't they just perfect?
The couple who travels together is just the perfect one, and Sonakshi and Zaheer are one of them.
Zaheer shared this poster of them, and they are blockbuster Jodi together. Sonakshi and Zaheer are all couple goals in this one.
Sonakshi and Zaheer have created quite a stir on the internet with their open declaration of being in love.
The couple fell in love long time ago reportedly and were seen together in Double XL along with Huma Qureshi.
