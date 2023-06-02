Zaheer Iqbal openly declares his LOVE for Sonakshi Sinha on her birthday; says, ‘I love you’

Zaheeer Khan just announced his relationship with Dahaad actress Sonakshi Sinha on her birthday with an adorable wish.

Manisha Mandal

Zaheeer Iqbal just announced his relationship with Dahaad actress Sonakshi Sinha on her birthday with an adorable wish.

Zaheer Iqbal has finally made his relationship official with Dahaad actress Sonakshi Sinha.

Zaheer Iqbal tells Sonakshi I love you.

The actor took to his Instagram account and posted a series of pictures with her, openly declaring his love for her.

Zaheer Iqbal wishes all the love to Sonakshi on her birthday.

The actor wished his beloved on her birthday and wrote, "You can always lean on me."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal make it official.

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha make a beautiful pair.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal look made for each other

Just look how adorable they are together. Aren't they just perfect?

Sonakshi and Zaheer have the swag.

The couple who travels together is just the perfect one, and Sonakshi and Zaheer are one of them.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Khan are a blockbuster Jodi.

Zaheer shared this poster of them, and they are blockbuster Jodi together. Sonakshi and Zaheer are all couple goals in this one.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Khan share an adorable selfie.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have created quite a stir on the internet with their open declaration of being in love.

Sonakshi and Zaheer were starred together in Double XL

The couple fell in love long time ago reportedly and were seen together in Double XL along with Huma Qureshi.

