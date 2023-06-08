Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and more small town romantic comedies that will touch your heart

Here, take a look at the list of movies based on romantic comedy genre in small towns.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which released in theatres lately has equal amount of romance and comedy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bareilly Ki Barfi on Netflix is about Bitti falling in love with a man who is same as the character in her book.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tanu tells Manu to reject her and eventually later they fall in love. The story is set in Kanpur. Watch on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
.Raanjhaana shows the journey of a man from loving an intercaste girl to letting her go. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Masaan the characters undergo grief and meet at the banks of Ganga. Watch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Toilet Ek Prem Katha on Netflix is based on Swach Bharat Mission.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sui Dhaaga on Amazon Prime Video shows a life of self-sustainment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shubh Mangal Savdhan on Amazon Prime Video is about erectile dysfunction.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankhon Dekhi on Amazon Prime Video shows where dreams can take you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dum Laga Ke Haisha on Amazon Prime Video is an unconventional romantic comedy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are many movies that are based on small towns.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These romantic movies have set fire in the hearts of audiencesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!