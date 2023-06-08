Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and more small town romantic comedies that will touch your heart

Here, take a look at the list of movies based on romantic comedy genre in small towns.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which released in theatres lately has equal amount of romance and comedy.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Bareilly Ki Barfi on Netflix is about Bitti falling in love with a man who is same as the character in her book.

Tanu Weds Manu

Tanu tells Manu to reject her and eventually later they fall in love. The story is set in Kanpur. Watch on Netflix.

Raanjhaana

.Raanjhaana shows the journey of a man from loving an intercaste girl to letting her go. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Masaan

In Masaan the characters undergo grief and meet at the banks of Ganga. Watch it on Netflix.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Toilet Ek Prem Katha on Netflix is based on Swach Bharat Mission.

Sui Dhaaga

Sui Dhaaga on Amazon Prime Video shows a life of self-sustainment.

Shubh Mangal Savdhan

Shubh Mangal Savdhan on Amazon Prime Video is about erectile dysfunction.

Ankhon Dekhi

Ankhon Dekhi on Amazon Prime Video shows where dreams can take you.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Dum Laga Ke Haisha on Amazon Prime Video is an unconventional romantic comedy.

