Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and other sweet love stories on JioCinema, Netflix and more OTT

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023

Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan is on Amazon Prime Video. 

Khoobsurat has amazing chemistry between Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan and an amazing music score. Watch it on Netflix. 

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has not one but two love stories. Watch it on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. 

Barfi is Netflix. The movie talks about finding love after heartbreak. It's an unconventional love story.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was one of the hits of 2023. Sara, Vicky starrer dropped on JioCinema. 

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is on Netflix. It is one of the most loved rom-coms. 

This Imtiaz Ali movie is a gem. Watch the Ayesha and Abhay starrer on ZEE5. 

Julia Roberts, Richard Gere starrer Pretty Woman is on Amazon Prime Video. 

Pride and Prejudice based on Jane Austen's novel is on Netflix. 

The Wedding Date will leave you 'swaying'. Watch it on Apple TV+. 

Love and Basketball is on Amazon Prime Video. It talks about the competitiveness between two lovebirds. 

A Cinderella Story starring Hilary Duff, Chad Michael Murray starrer is one of the best romance movies. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

