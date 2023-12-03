Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and other sweet love stories on JioCinema, Netflix and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023
Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khoobsurat has amazing chemistry between Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan and an amazing music score. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has not one but two love stories. Watch it on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Barfi is Netflix. The movie talks about finding love after heartbreak. It's an unconventional love story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was one of the hits of 2023. Sara, Vicky starrer dropped on JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is on Netflix. It is one of the most loved rom-coms.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Imtiaz Ali movie is a gem. Watch the Ayesha and Abhay starrer on ZEE5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Julia Roberts, Richard Gere starrer Pretty Woman is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pride and Prejudice based on Jane Austen's novel is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Wedding Date will leave you 'swaying'. Watch it on Apple TV+.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love and Basketball is on Amazon Prime Video. It talks about the competitiveness between two lovebirds.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Cinderella Story starring Hilary Duff, Chad Michael Murray starrer is one of the best romance movies. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui reigns; Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya fail to grab a place in Top 5
Find Out More