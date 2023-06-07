Zara Hatke Zara Bachke becomes one of the biggest in Vicky Kaushal's career, see where it stands

Here, take a look at the latest box office numbers of Zaara Hatke Zaara Bachke.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023
Uri-The Surgical Strike in the first weekend minted Rs 35.73 crore.
Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's Raazi in the first weekend made Rs 35.73 crore.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan has crossed Rs 30 crore mark.
Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship by Karan Johar made Rs 16.36 crore in the opening weekend.
Manmarzyaan starring Tapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal made Rs 14.33 crore in the opening weekend.
Raman Raghav 2.0 on the first opening weekend day made Rs 3.98 crore.
Zubaan reportedly made less than Rs 1 crore.
Masaan reortedly made Rs 50 lakh in the first opening weekend.
The film was released on June 2.
The romantic film has been directed by Laxman Utekar.
The film has got decent numbers in the box office.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the second highest grossing movie of the actor as a lead.
