Zara Hatke Zara Bachke becomes one of the biggest in Vicky Kaushal's career, see where it stands

Here, take a look at the latest box office numbers of Zaara Hatke Zaara Bachke.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023

Uri-The Surgical Strike

Uri-The Surgical Strike in the first weekend minted Rs 35.73 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raazi

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's Raazi in the first weekend made Rs 35.73 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan has crossed Rs 30 crore mark.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship

Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship by Karan Johar made Rs 16.36 crore in the opening weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manmarzyaan

Manmarzyaan starring Tapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal made Rs 14.33 crore in the opening weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raman Raghav 2.0

Raman Raghav 2.0 on the first opening weekend day made Rs 3.98 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zubaan

Zubaan reportedly made less than Rs 1 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Masaan

Masaan reortedly made Rs 50 lakh in the first opening weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The film was released on June 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Direction

The romantic film has been directed by Laxman Utekar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Decent

The film has got decent numbers in the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke deets

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the second highest grossing movie of the actor as a lead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood movies that turn 10 in 2023; where to watch on OTT 

 

 Find Out More