Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star Vicky Kaushal's top Bollywood rejections
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023
Vicky Kaushal is now a popular face in Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is considered to be one fine actor who can slip into any character with ease.
However, Vicky Kaushal has faced rejections too!
Currently, he is in the news for The Immortal Ashwatthama.
Reportedly, he is being replaced in Aditya Dhar's film.
Did you know Vicky Kausal had auditioned for a role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and was rejected?
Vicky Kaushal was also offered the lead role in Stree but he allegedly rejected it.
Reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal was offered to play Mohinder Amarnath in Ranveer Singh's 83'.
Rumours had it that Vicky Kaushal was the first choice to play Ratan Singh in Padmaavat. Shahid Kapoor took up the role.
Vicky Kaushal had almost rejected Uri: The Surgical Strike.
Thankfully he took up the film and even received National Award for the same.
Next for Vicky Kaushal is Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan.
