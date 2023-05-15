Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star Vicky Kaushal's Top hits and flops
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023
Vicky Kaushal will be next seen with Sara Ali Khan in romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will theatrically release on June 2. Ahead of the same, look at Vicky Kauahal's hit-and-flop list.
Vicky Kaushal gave a terrific performance in Sanju which was a blockbuster as it made Rs 334.57 crore at the Indian box office.
Uri-The Surgical Strike was a blockbuster that minted Rs 244 crore at the India box office collection.
Vicky Kaushal's role as a Pakistani Army Officer named Iqbal broke everyone's heart in Raazi. The superhit movie made Rs 122.39 crore. at the India box office collection
Vicky Kaushal essayed Vicky Sandhu in Manmarziyaan which was a complicated love story. The film made Rs 27.10 crore. at the India box office collection.
Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship made Rs 31.95 crore which was average.
Vicky Kaushal's Bombay Velvet by Anurag Kashyap was a disaster as the total collection was Rs 22.80 crore. The actor had a cameo appearance.
Vicky Kaushal was seen in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana which was a disaster as it made Rs 9 crore at the box office.
Vicky Kaushal had good scenes from Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0. It was a flop as it made Rs 6.90 crore.
Vicky Kaushal got his first leading role in Masaan. The film had a great story but made Rs 3.80 crore at the box office.
Vicky played the role of a stammeing man in Zubaan which was a disaster as it made Rs 38 lakh at the box office.
