June 2023 releases in theatres and on OTT  

From Sara Ali Khan-Vicky Kaushal starrer film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to SatyaPrem Ki Katha and more: Check June 2023 releases.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023
Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are coming up with a quirky rom-com by Laxman Utekar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara and Vicky's characters are in love but they end up deciding to get a divorce. Why, find out in cinemas this Friday, 2nd June 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are going to enthral y'all as Sita and Ram. Om Raut's film is finally hitting the screens on 16th June.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film stars Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Devdatta Nage as Human and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn is coming up with a biographical sports drama based on the life of Coach Syed Abdul Rahim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Amit Sharma, the film also stars Priyamani, Nitanshi Goel, Gajraj Rao and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
By the end of the month, we will get a beautiful love story starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The teaser of SatyaPrem Ki Katha touched everyone's hearts. It is directed by Sameer Vidwans and was previously titled SatyaNarayan Ki Katha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri starrer Gadar is re-releasing in cinemas on June 9.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The filmmakers are cashing in on the hype and adulation of the first movie before the second part comes out in August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Mumbaikar is dropping on JioCinemas on 2nd June.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy and Sanjay Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy is releasing on Jio Cinemas on 9th June 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
