June 2023 releases in theatres and on OTT  

From Sara Ali Khan-Vicky Kaushal starrer film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to SatyaPrem Ki Katha and more: Check June 2023 releases.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are coming up with a quirky rom-com by Laxman Utekar. 

Kapil-Somya's story 

Sara and Vicky's characters are in love but they end up deciding to get a divorce. Why, find out in cinemas this Friday, 2nd June 2023. 

Adipurush 

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are going to enthral y'all as Sita and Ram. Om Raut's film is finally hitting the screens on 16th June. 

Adipurush: Ramayana retelling 

The film stars Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Devdatta Nage as Human and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.

Maidaan 

Ajay Devgn is coming up with a biographical sports drama based on the life of Coach Syed Abdul Rahim. 

Maidaan Cast

Directed by Amit Sharma, the film also stars Priyamani, Nitanshi Goel, Gajraj Rao and more. 

Satyaprem Ki Katha 

By the end of the month, we will get a beautiful love story starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. 

SatyaPrem and Katha

The teaser of SatyaPrem Ki Katha touched everyone's hearts. It is directed by Sameer Vidwans and was previously titled SatyaNarayan Ki Katha. 

Gadar 

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri starrer Gadar is re-releasing in cinemas on June 9. 

Gadar re-release

The filmmakers are cashing in on the hype and adulation of the first movie before the second part comes out in August. 

Mumbaikar 

Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Mumbaikar is dropping on JioCinemas on 2nd June. 

Bloody Daddy 

Shahid Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy and Sanjay Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy is releasing on Jio Cinemas on 9th June 2023. 

