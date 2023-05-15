Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal jodi looks stunning

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are all ready to entertain their fans with their next movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Sara looked vibrant in a yellow saree as she was seen at the trailer launch event of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in Mumbai.

Sara and Vicky were clicked by paps walking on the road.

Vicky looked hot in his simple casuals and black glares.

The actor had worn a white t-shirt and teamed it up with denim jeans and jacket.

Vicky rounded up his look with black sunglasses.

On the other hand Sara showed off her sexy curves in a bright yellow saree.

Sara gave a sexy twist to her modern yellow saree which she teamed with a deep-neck blouse.

Sara showed her slim frame and did not wear any jewellery with her outfit.

Fans of Sara and Vicky have loved the trailer and have addressed the pair as Dhamakedaar.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been directed by Laxman Utekar.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is set to have a cinematic release on June 2, 2023.

