Zareen Khan, Govinda and more celebs who got into legal trouble

An arrest warrant has been issued against Bollywood actress Zareen Khan in connection with an alleged cheating case.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Bollywood celebs who faced legal trouble and why

From Zareen Khan to Salman Khan; A Look at celebs who got into legal trouble.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zareen Khan

A case has been registered against Zareen in 2018 in connection with an alleged cheating case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Govinda

Actor will be probed by the Odisha Economic Offences Wing for an online Ponzi scam of approx Rs 1,000 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

A case was filed against him for allegedly carrying out a sex determination procedure during the birth of their third child, AbRam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty

A Kolkata-based company filed a complaint against her for fraudulently inducing the company to invest Rs. 9 crores in her organisation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

Tiger 3 star faced the brunt in Blackbuck poaching case and hit-and-run case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt

The actor was convicted for carrying illegal arms and ammunition in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sooraj Pancholi

The actor was accused of involvement in Jiah Khan’s death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham

The actor was sentenced to 15 days jail term after he crashed his sports bike into a bicycle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan

Actor was booked for assault after he punched a South African businessman at a restaurant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 box office collection day 38: Sunny Deol film sees growth on sixth Sunday; chases all-time record of Pathaan

 

 Find Out More