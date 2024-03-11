Zee Cine Awards 2024 Best Dressed Celebs: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and more celebs who slayed

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan screamed hot in that sleek black blazer and ear cuff at Zee Cine Awards 2024

Saiee Manjrekar wore a black dress on Zee Cine Awards 2024 red carpet with a sheer skirt

Manushi Chhillar donned a coral red backless gown at Zee Cine Awards 2024 red carpet

Kriti Sanon stunned in this gorgeous magenta gown on red carpet of ZCA 2024

Mouni Roy chose this crop top with a skirt for red carpet of Zee Cine Awards 2024

Sharvari's sleek outfit at Zee Cine Awards 2024 is cocktail party goals

Shahid Kapoor donned a short jacket over a black ensemble

Kartik Aaryan looked suave in this crisp suit on red carpet of Zee Cine Awards 2024

Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande also looked nice as the promoted the movie

Alizeh Agnihotri looked hot in this all crimson red avatar at Zee Cine Awards 2024

Bobby Deol proved he is an eternal clotheshorse on ZCA 2024 red carpet

Alia Bhatt is stunning in this black and gold saree at Zee Cine Awards 2024

