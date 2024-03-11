Zee Cine Awards 2024 Best Dressed Celebs: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and more celebs who slayed
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan screamed hot in that sleek black blazer and ear cuff at Zee Cine Awards 2024
Saiee Manjrekar wore a black dress on Zee Cine Awards 2024 red carpet with a sheer skirt
Manushi Chhillar donned a coral red backless gown at Zee Cine Awards 2024 red carpet
Kriti Sanon stunned in this gorgeous magenta gown on red carpet of ZCA 2024
Mouni Roy chose this crop top with a skirt for red carpet of Zee Cine Awards 2024
Sharvari's sleek outfit at Zee Cine Awards 2024 is cocktail party goals
Shahid Kapoor donned a short jacket over a black ensemble
Kartik Aaryan looked suave in this crisp suit on red carpet of Zee Cine Awards 2024
Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande also looked nice as the promoted the movie
Alizeh Agnihotri looked hot in this all crimson red avatar at Zee Cine Awards 2024
Bobby Deol proved he is an eternal clotheshorse on ZCA 2024 red carpet
Alia Bhatt is stunning in this black and gold saree at Zee Cine Awards 2024
