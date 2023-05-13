Top 10 yesteryear heroines that were way ahead of their time
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023
Zeenat Aman broke the stereotype of Indian actresses in cinema.
Parveen Babi was one of the most controversial actresses of her time.
Dimple Kapadia was a hot teen of her time.
Sharmila Tagore is the first Indian actress to do a bikini photoshoot for a magazine.
Helen is popularly known for her sizzling dance numbers.
Mandakini made an unconventional and bold presence in Ram Teri Ganga Maili.
Simi Grewal is known as one of the boldest actresses of her time.
Smita Patil showed her sensuous side in movies.
Rakhee Gulzar too did some hot and bold scenes.
Shabana Azmi was a game-changer for women during her era of cinema.
