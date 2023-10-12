Zeenat Aman recalls being humiliated by a director because of Amitabh Bachchan

Zeenat Aman shared an anecdote about working with Amitabh Bachchan and how once she was humiliated

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Iconic pair of Indian cinema

Zeenat Aman and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in several movies like Laawaris, Dostana, and Don to name a few.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Late birthday wish

The veteran actress who missed wishing her co-actor on his birthday yesterday made up with a late Instagram post recalling an anecdote.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A tearful incident

She recalled an incident from the sets of one of their movies which left her in tears.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When Amitabh Bachchan became the reason of humiliation

Zeenat Aman shared she was once humiliated by a director because of Amitabh Bachchan. However, she kept the year, movie title, and director’s name under wraps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Long wait

It was a morning shift for a movie they were shooting, Zeenat had arrived on time and was waiting in her makeup room for Big B who arrived an hour late.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Director let loose a torrent of abuse

As soon as she stepped foot on set the director lost his temper and abused her for appearing late.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Director under wrong impression

According to Zeenat, the director was catatonic and assumed that it was her who kept the shoot on hold.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Director ranted at Zeenat Aman

As the director ranted and raved at her everyone on the set stunned silence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When Zeenat Aman cried

Tears rolled through her eyes and she immediately returned to her room and called for a pack up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The apology

Amitabh Bachchan apologized to Zeenat and asked her to let it go saying the director is fool and drunk.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Self respect matters

Zeenat accepted Big B’s apology but did not return to set and later the director begged for her apology.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

And it’s a wrap

Zeenat Aman completed the film but never worked with the director again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Navratri 2023: Sara Tendulkar inspired Top 10 traditional looks

 

 Find Out More