Zeenat Aman recalls being humiliated by a director because of Amitabh Bachchan

Zeenat Aman shared an anecdote about working with Amitabh Bachchan and how once she was humiliated
Zeenat Aman and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in several movies like Laawaris, Dostana, and Don to name a few.
The veteran actress who missed wishing her co-actor on his birthday yesterday made up with a late Instagram post recalling an anecdote.
She recalled an incident from the sets of one of their movies which left her in tears.
Zeenat Aman shared she was once humiliated by a director because of Amitabh Bachchan. However, she kept the year, movie title, and director's name under wraps.
It was a morning shift for a movie they were shooting, Zeenat had arrived on time and was waiting in her makeup room for Big B who arrived an hour late.
As soon as she stepped foot on set the director lost his temper and abused her for appearing late.
According to Zeenat, the director was catatonic and assumed that it was her who kept the shoot on hold.
As the director ranted and raved at her everyone on the set stunned silence.
Tears rolled through her eyes and she immediately returned to her room and called for a pack up.
Amitabh Bachchan apologized to Zeenat and asked her to let it go saying the director is fool and drunk.
Zeenat accepted Big B's apology but did not return to set and later the director begged for her apology.
Zeenat Aman completed the film but never worked with the director again.
