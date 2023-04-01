Zendaya stuns in saree at NMACC opening Day 2; poses with stylist Law Roach who recently had a 'tiff' with Priyanka Chopra

Zendaya is attending day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening. And boy, she is winning already with her charm and NAMASTE!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2023
Zendaya wore a saree at the opening and looks absolutely stunning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Y'all will agree that Zendaya can ace any outfit and steal the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zendaya is known for her stunning red carpet and event appearances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BGM for Zendaya: Aankhon mein teri, ajab si ajab si adaayein hai...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The way Zendaya is greeting everyone with a Namaste is making our hearts gush.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just take our heart Zendaya, already!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zendaya oozes glam and attitude, uff! No wonder she's everyone's FAVE!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Look at Zendaya flaunting her toned back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Retired Celebrity stylist Law Roach is in Mumbai too. He recently grabbed headlines when Priyanka Chopra expressed feeling insulted after his team said that she wasn't the Sample size.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The stylist explained that he never spoke with Priyanka in person. He blamed the agents and made him look like a bad guy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!