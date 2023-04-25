Top 10 expensive Bollywood movies that flopped
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2023
Zero was made on a budget of Rs 270 core but it only entered the 100 crore club.
Salman Khan's Tubelight was made on a budget of Rs 135 crore but it minted Rs 114 crore at the box office.
Thugs Of Hindostan was made on a budget of Rs 310 crore and earned Rs 180 crore at the theatres.
Ranveer Singh's 83 was made on a budget of Rs 260 crore and earned Rs 103 crore at the box office.
Samrat Prithviraj was made on a budget of Rs 200 crore but only earned Rs 65 crore at the box office.
Mohenjo Daro was made on a budget of Rs 138 crore and made only Rs 53.66 crore at the theatres.
Kalank was made on a budget of Rs 137 crore and earned Rs 78 crore at the theatres.
Ra. One was made on a budget of Rs 130 crore but made only Rs 113 crore at the box office.
Bombay Velvet was made on a budget of Rs 118 crore but it only earned Rs 22 crore.
Dhaakad was made on a budget of Rs 95 crore but it only made Rs 2.58 crore.
