Top 10 travel movies that will give you extreme wanderlust

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is about 3 friends going on a bachelor's trip and challenging their fears.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karwaan highlights a road trip to beautiful south India from Bangalore to Kochi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani will want you to go on a trip with friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Chahta Hai is an iconic movie about 3 college friends on a trip to Goa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jab Harry Met Sejal revolves around a woman losing her engagement ring on a trip.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Qarib Qarib Single Irfan Khan goes on a trip with his date.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Go Goa Gone is about 3 friends on a trip to Goa and encounters Zombies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chennai Express shows beautiful South India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt starrer Highway explores beautiful North India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhediya would want you to pack your bags for the Arunachal Pradesh trip.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Night Manager, Asur 2 and more top 10 trending web series in the first half of 2023

 

 Find Out More