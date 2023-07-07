Top 10 travel movies that will give you extreme wanderlust
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is about 3 friends going on a bachelor's trip and challenging their fears.
Karwaan highlights a road trip to beautiful south India from Bangalore to Kochi.
Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani will want you to go on a trip with friends.
Dil Chahta Hai is an iconic movie about 3 college friends on a trip to Goa.
Jab Harry Met Sejal revolves around a woman losing her engagement ring on a trip.
In Qarib Qarib Single Irfan Khan goes on a trip with his date.
Go Goa Gone is about 3 friends on a trip to Goa and encounters Zombies.
Chennai Express shows beautiful South India.
Alia Bhatt starrer Highway explores beautiful North India.
Bhediya would want you to pack your bags for the Arunachal Pradesh trip.
