10 best comedy movies to watch on Netflix right now

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2024

Yes Day, parents give their kids a Yes Day, where the kids make the rules for 24 hours, resulting in a chaotic and hilarious family adventure.

The Incredible Jessica James follows Jessica, a struggling playwright who finds a new lease on life after a bad breakup when she meets Boone.

Murder Mystery, a cop and his wife become suspects in the murder of an elderly billionaire during their European vacation.

The Half of It is a modern twist on Cyrano de Bergerac following a shy student and a jock’s love story.

Wine Country, a group of longtime friends reunite for a birthday trip to Napa Valley where the weekend getaway into a reflection on friendship.

The Wrong Missy revolves around Tim who invites the wrong woman to a work retreat in Hawaii, leading to chaos and hilarity.

Dolemite Is My Name, based on the true story of Rudy Ray Moore, this film follows his journey from struggling artist to blaxploitation legend.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines follows the quirky Mitchell family on a road trip which turns into an adventure to save the world from a robot apocalypse.

Always Be My Maybe, childhood friends Sasha and Marcus reconnect as adults, sparking unexpected romantic sparks amidst humor and heart.

