10 Easy to Watch British Dramas which will keep you on the edge
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 28, 2025
Bodyguard (Netflix): Haunted by his military past in Afghanistan David Budd a police sergeant must protect Home Secretary Julia Montague while dealing with internal turmoil
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
DES (Prime Video): The story revolves around the investigation which lead to the catching of a notorious Scottish Serial Killer Dennis Nelson
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Collateral (Netflix): Detective Kip Glaspie must solve the case of the murder of a pizza delivery driver as she refuses to accept it as an unfortunate
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crashing (Netflix): A rom-com based on the lives of a group of twenty-thirty individuals living together as property guardian in an abandoned hospital
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Roadkill (Prime Video): Peter must deal with a female inmate who claims to have a dark secret about his past whilst trying to not miss a promotion of a lifetime
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Adolescence (Netflix): A story about a 13 year old child and his family being convicted for allegedly murdering one his classmates in a fit of rage
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix): Beth Hamon finds solace from her drugs and alcohol addiction in chess and goes on a conquest to become the world’s best chess player
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Diplomat (Netflix): Amid an international crisis, a career diplomat juggles her new high-profile job as an ambassador to the United Kingdom and her marriage
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Night Manager (Prime Video): A former British soldier and a luxury hotel manager must infiltrate the inner circle of a secretive arms dealer without blowing his cover
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baby Reindeer (Netflix): Donny Dun suddenly finds his life turned upside down after dealing with a female stalker who was a regular visitor at his bar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kohinoor to Loham; TOP 10 Malayalam heist movies to watch on Prime Video, JioHotstar, YouTube and more
Find Out More