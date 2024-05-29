10 Korean dramas on OTT that end on a positive note
Nishant
| May 29, 2024
Lovely Runner recently reached its conclusion with its 16th episode ending on a positive note that was loved by the fans. On Viki.
Business Proposal is an office romance featuring a food researcher and CEO's contractual relationship that blossoms into real love. On Netflix.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon stars a girl with superhuman strength, navigating her feelings between her boss and childhood crush. On Netflix.
Because This Is My First Life is about a pragmatic living arrangement that evolves into an exploration of marriage and societal norms. On Viki.
Flower of Evil follows a man hiding his dark past from his detective wife blending crime and romance. On Jio Cinema.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay focuses on a caregiver and a children's book author dealing with personal and familial struggles. On Netflix.
Crash Landing On You is a romance between a North Korean soldier and a South Korean heiress who lands in North Korea by accident. On Netflix.
Twinkling Watermelon is a fantasy coming-of-age drama featuring a musically talented student who time-travels to 1995. On Viki.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is a rom-com about a weightlifting champion and a swimming prodigy. On Netflix.
While You Were Sleeping is a legal-fantasy drama where characters use their prophetic dreams to prevent future disasters. On Viki.
