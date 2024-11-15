10 must-watch Korean dramas of 2024 on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 15, 2024
Queen of Tears on Netflix is one of the most popular K-dramas of 2024. It is about a couple going through marital crisis but finding love again.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lovely Runner is a K-drama that is about a fan traveling back in time to save her favourite star. It is on Netflix and Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Killer Paradox on Netflix is a thriller revolving around a student who accidentally falls in the world of crime.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
No Gain No Love is on Amazon Prime Video. It has an IMDb rating of 8.3.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parasyte: The Grey on Netflix is one of the most popular K-dramas. It is a survival drama as humans fight against unidentified parasitic.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Frog is about a ghostly woman bringing havoc in tranquillity of a countryside town. Watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pyramid Game season 1 is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a high-school drama based on Naver webtoon.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Judge from Hell is a dark fantasy drama on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a devil residing in a judge's body.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Marry My Husband that released in January 2024 on Amazon Prime Video was much talked-about for its storyline.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Atypical Family is about members of a family with super powers. Watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dress In Style with Comfortable Kurtas at Amazon
Find Out More