12.12: The Day and 9 other new Korean releases to dive into this week

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2024

12.12: The Day follows a coup organized by a security commander and his officers in this action thriller on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 8 Show is a dark comedy thriller about eight contestants on a reality show called Money Game. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Atypical Family follows a family with lost supernatural powers whose life changes after meeting the mysterious Do Da-hae.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uncle Samsik, set in the 1960s, this drama highlights the friendship between Uncle Samsik and Kim San. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lovely Runner is a time-slip romance drama where a fan girl travels back 15 years to save her favorite idol. On Viki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen of Tears explores the obstacles in the marriage of a chaebol heiress and a legal director, focusing on their evolving relationship. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Killer Paradox follows a university student who becomes a serial killer after killing a murderer, hunted by a detective. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parasyte: The Grey reimagines the classic manga with human-eating parasites. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chief Detective 1958 is a prequel to the classic crime series, following detective Park Young-han in 1958. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Frankly Speaking is a romantic comedy about a TV announcer with a disorder causing him to speak without thinking. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Dune 2 on OTT, best sci-fi movie series on Prime Video and other OTT

 

 Find Out More