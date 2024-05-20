12.12: The Day and 9 other new Korean releases to dive into this week
Nishant
| May 20, 2024
12.12: The Day follows a coup organized by a security commander and his officers in this action thriller on Prime Video.
The 8 Show is a dark comedy thriller about eight contestants on a reality show called Money Game. On Netflix.
The Atypical Family follows a family with lost supernatural powers whose life changes after meeting the mysterious Do Da-hae.
Uncle Samsik, set in the 1960s, this drama highlights the friendship between Uncle Samsik and Kim San. On Hotstar.
Lovely Runner is a time-slip romance drama where a fan girl travels back 15 years to save her favorite idol. On Viki.
Queen of Tears explores the obstacles in the marriage of a chaebol heiress and a legal director, focusing on their evolving relationship. On Netflix.
A Killer Paradox follows a university student who becomes a serial killer after killing a murderer, hunted by a detective. On Netflix.
Parasyte: The Grey reimagines the classic manga with human-eating parasites. On Netflix.
Chief Detective 1958 is a prequel to the classic crime series, following detective Park Young-han in 1958. On Hotstar.
Frankly Speaking is a romantic comedy about a TV announcer with a disorder causing him to speak without thinking. On Netflix.
