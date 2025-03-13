12 Angry Men to The Burial; TOP 10 courtroom movies on Prime Video
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 13, 2025
Here is a list of courtroom movies to watch.
12 Angry Men (Prime Video) focuses on a jury of twelve men as they deliberate the conviction or acquittal of a teenager charged with murder on the basis of reasonable doubt.
To Kill a Mockingbird (Prime Video), set in the Depression era, follows Atticus, a lawyer, who defends a black man, who is accused of raping a white woman.
The Lincoln Lawyer (Prime Video) revolves around lawyer Mick, who is hired by a business tyrant to defend her son, who is accused of assaulting a prostitute.
Primal Fear (Prime Video) revolves around a Chicago-based defense attorney who believes that his client, an altar boy, is not guilty of murdering a Catholic bishop.
The Burial (Prime Video) focuses on Willie, an unconventional lawyer, who helps Jeremiah, a funeral home owner with financial troubles, save his family business from a corporate behemoth.
The Rainmaker (Prime Video) focuses on an inexperienced law graduate, who agrees to fight a boy suffering from leukemia after the insurance company refuses to pay.
Section 375 (Prime Video) is about Rohan, a celebrated filmmaker, stands accused of rape by Anjali, a junior costume designer, and is sentenced to ten years of jail time by a sessions court.
The Verdict (Prime Video) centers around an alcoholic lawyer in Boston who accepts a medical malpractice case, initially to make money and improve his own tenuous situation..
The Judge (Prime Video) follows Hank, a lawyer, who returns to his hometown to fight the case for his father, who is accused of murder.
Pink (Prime Video) focuses on Minal along with friends and tries to file an FIR after being molested. When the case gets rigged, Deepak, a retired lawyer, helps them to fight the case.
