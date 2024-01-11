12th Fail and other movies based on real-life inspiring stories on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024
12th Fail is based on the story of the real-life inspiring story of Manoj Kumar Sharma who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Shah Rukh Khan delivers a powerful performance in Chak De! India!, who takes on the task of coaching Indian women's national hockey team to victory. On Prime Video.
Priyanka Chopra shines as the iconic Indian boxer Mary Kom, capturing her extraordinary journey from rural Manipur to becoming a five-time World Champion. On Netflix.
Aamir Khan portrays Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal, a determined father who trains his two daughters to become world-class wrestlers. On Apple TV.
Sonam Kapoor stuns in this biographical drama based on the heroic story of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who saved passengers during a hijacking in 1971. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Farhan Akhtar's portrayal of the legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh is both powerful and poignant in the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. On JioCinema.
Vicky Kaushal stars as the revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, seeking revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. On Prime Video.
Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar portray the real-life parents of Aisha Chaudhary, a teenager with a terminal illness. Watch The Sky is Pink on Netflix.
Ayushmann Khurana’s Hawaizaada is loosely based on the life of Shivkar Bapuji Talpade, an inventor who dreams of building India's first airplane. On Prime Video.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes on the role of the controversial Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto, highlighting his fight for freedom of expression. On JioCinema.
