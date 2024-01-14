12th Fail and other movies on OTT about success and failure

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024

12th Fail is a movie that is about overcoming your own failures to achieve success.

However, it isn’t the only movie that follows this trope, there are several other movies similar to this that you can watch on OTT. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is the story of legendary athlete Milkha who overcame childhood trauma to become one of the best runners. On Prime Video.

Udaan is the story of a teenager who discovers himself with the help of artistic expression in a dysfunctional family. On Netflix.

Rang De Basanti really questions the definition of success as it follows the story of college students. On Netflix.

Chak De! India follows the story of a defeated Indian hockey coach who suffers various setbacks but achieves success in the end. On Prime Video.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect follows the life of Nambi Narayanan who had a life full of achievements but gets accused of treason. On JioCinema.

A Wednesday is a thought-provoking movie exploring morality and the line between success and failure. On Netflix.

Taare Zameen Par is the story of a dyslexic child who has suffered setbacks all his life but finally finds what he’s good at thanks to his teacher. On Netflix.

Dangal highlights the sacrifices of a dad as he trains his daughters against social norms to achieve success on the biggest stage. On Apple TV.

