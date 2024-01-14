12th Fail and other movies on OTT about success and failure
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024
12th Fail is a movie that is about overcoming your own failures to achieve success.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, it isn’t the only movie that follows this trope, there are several other movies similar to this that you can watch on OTT. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is the story of legendary athlete Milkha who overcame childhood trauma to become one of the best runners. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Udaan is the story of a teenager who discovers himself with the help of artistic expression in a dysfunctional family. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rang De Basanti really questions the definition of success as it follows the story of college students. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chak De! India follows the story of a defeated Indian hockey coach who suffers various setbacks but achieves success in the end. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect follows the life of Nambi Narayanan who had a life full of achievements but gets accused of treason. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Wednesday is a thought-provoking movie exploring morality and the line between success and failure. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taare Zameen Par is the story of a dyslexic child who has suffered setbacks all his life but finally finds what he’s good at thanks to his teacher. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dangal highlights the sacrifices of a dad as he trains his daughters against social norms to achieve success on the biggest stage. On Apple TV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bigg Boss 17 most popular list: Ankita Lokhande in Top 2, Vicky Jain drops to last after mother's visit
Find Out More