12th Fail and other Top 10 Indian Web Series that explore the reality of student life
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024
Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail is the most loved movie on Disney Plus Hotstar.
The film is about UPSC student life and is based on IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi's life.
Let's check out more shows. First is Aspirants talk about UPSC aspirants Abhilash, Guri and SK. The series is on Amazon Prime Video.
Class of 2020 is a coming-of-age drama series that covers topics such as drugs, drama, romance, sex, and peer pressure which teens often face. It is on Alt Balaji.
Engineering Girls follows the story of 3 girls living in a hostel and their live. It is a heartwarming watch. Check it out on Zee5.
Flames is one of the highest-rated web series. It explores teen relationships, romance. It centres around a topper and a new girl in his tuition. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Girls Hostel is a comedy-drama web series on SonyLiv. It talks about a group of girls belonging to different backgrounds and how they overcome all their struggles.
Half CA talks about the journey of two CA aspirants. The Amazon Mini series talks about studying for CA in depth which is something new and hence got a lot of love.
Hostel Daze is a story of four friends who live in a hostel. The Amazon original talks about the struggles and adventures.
ImMature is about school buddies. The Amazon Prime Video series also premiered at Cannes in 2018.
Kota Factory is one of the best web series based on student life. Watch it on Netflix.
Biswa Kalyan Rath made this web series called Laakhon Mein Ek which talks about a gur who wants to study in IIT. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
