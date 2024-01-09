12th Fail and other Top 10 movies inspired by real life to watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2024
Super 30 was a film based on the struggles of an Indian Mathematics educator, Anand Kumar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soorma was about the sports player Sandeep Singh and his journey.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shershaah ruled hearts because of its authenticity and minute detailings shown in the film which were related to the life of Captain Vikram Batra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chak De India was a real life story about a Hockey coach Kabir Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dangal movie was also inspired by real life events and was a superhit film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was loved by the viewers because of its brilliant storyline and the level of reality shown in the film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Padman made a lot of talks and is inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka killed it with her performance in the movie Mary Kom.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
M.S. Dhoni is also based on the life of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently released film 12th Fail is creating a lot of buzz and is inspired from the real life journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a real life IPS Officer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Korean beauty products to have in your beauty kit in winters
Find Out More