12th Fail and other Top 10 movies inspired by real life to watch on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2024

Super 30 was a film based on the struggles of an Indian Mathematics educator, Anand Kumar.

Soorma was about the sports player Sandeep Singh and his journey.

Shershaah ruled hearts because of its authenticity and minute detailings shown in the film which were related to the life of Captain Vikram Batra.

Chak De India was a real life story about a Hockey coach Kabir Khan.

Dangal movie was also inspired by real life events and was a superhit film.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was loved by the viewers because of its brilliant storyline and the level of reality shown in the film.

Padman made a lot of talks and is inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham.

Priyanka killed it with her performance in the movie Mary Kom.

M.S. Dhoni is also based on the life of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Recently released film 12th Fail is creating a lot of buzz and is inspired from the real life journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a real life IPS Officer.

