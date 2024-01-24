12th Fail and other Top 10 movies on Netflix, JioCinema and other OTT to watch when you are down and out
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024
The Man Who Knew Infinity, which is based on the same-titled nonfiction book by Robert Kanigel, chronicles the life of Indian manual laborer Srinivasa Ramanujan.
Watching Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is an enjoyable movie that will undoubtedly make you smile.
Watch 12th Fail on Netflix to experience the real life struggles of a civil aspirant.
Manjhi: The Mountain Man is based on the true story of Dashrath Manjhi, who, in remembrance of his cherished wife, used only a hammer and chisel to break the entire mountain and cut a passage.
In the movie Queen, the lead character's soon-to-be husband called off their engagement one day before the wedding, and she subsequently embarked on a prearranged, alone honeymoon to Europe.
In the comedy-drama film English Vinglish, the late Shri Devi plays a housewife who struggles with her everyday existence in New York due to her limited English proficiency.
The Hindi film, which stars Ajay Devgn, is a remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller Drishyam. It centers around the son of a policewoman who vanishes.
Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, centers on JJ, an aspiring musician who goes on to become the well-known rockstar Jordan.
Chotu, the main character in I Am Kalam, is a young child compelled to work as a laborer at a roadside café in order to support his family. He is unhappy with his life and wants to be an influential individual.
3 Idiots is still one of the most watched Bollywood movies to this day, and it certainly merits all the praise it receives.
