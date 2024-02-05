12th Fail and other Top 10 movies on OTT that highlight importance of education
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024
12th Fail is based on the real story of the academic journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma who overcame poverty and became an IPS officer. On Disney+ Hotstar.
3 Idiots is a comedy-drama that challenges the conventional education and advocates pursuing your passion. On Prime Video.
Taare Zameen Par is a movie that emphasizes recognizing and nurturing the unique talents of every child. On Netflix.
Stanley Ka Dabba highlights the importance of a caring and inclusive educational environment. On YouTube.
Hichki promotes inclusivity by portraying a teacher with Tourette's syndrome. On Prime Video,
I Am Kalam is the story of a little boy inspired by Doctor Kalam and wishes to meet him, inspiring underprivileged children through education and empowerment. On Prime Video.
Nil Battey Sannata is an ever so Heartwarming story of a mother's determination to educate her daughter. On JioCinema.
Super 30, is a real-life story of a teacher coaching economically backward students for IIT. On Disney+ Hotstar.
English Vinglish explores a middle-aged woman's journey in an English language course, showing the importance of lifelong learning and personal growth. On JioCinema.
Dasvi is the story of a corrupt and uneducated politician who discovers the importance of education once he goes to jail and decides to 10th grade. On Netflix.
