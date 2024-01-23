12th Fail and other Top 10 movies that will teach, motivate and inspire you on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
12th Fail was one of the more recent movies that teaches us the importance of resilience and determination in achieving our goals. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Shanghai portrays the importance of taking a stand in a politically corrupt world. On MX Player.
Barfi! shows us that love transcends beauty and societal norms. On Netflix.
Tumbbad is a movie that gives us an important life lesson that greed is a source of evil. On Prime Video.
English Vinglish shows that self worth is not defined by a language that a person knows. On JioCinema.
Biographical drama Shahid follows the life of a lawyer and human right activist Shahid Azmi. On Prime Video.
Ship of Theseus asks the viewers questions about identity, morality and the consequences of one's actions. On YouTube.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara teaches us the lesson that we should learn to face our fears and not run away from them. On Netflix.
Jab We Met teaches us just how important self love is and how we can choose to love ourselves. On YouTube.
Kal Ho Naa Ho follows the story of a person moving towards his imminent death but still remains cheerful and tries to live his life to the fullest. On Prime Video.
