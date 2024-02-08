12th Fail grabs a spot on IMDb's Top 250 movies of all time, 10 films that you must watch from the list
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024
12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey has been making headlines ever since the release. Be it for the box office or the amazing story, acting chops and direction.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is one of the most loved films in India. And it has been honoured with a spot on the 250 Best Movies of all time by IMDb.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed movie is at 50th spot on the list. The director is on cloud nine. Let's check out the Top 10 titles from the list on OTT.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Shawshank Redemption talks about a banker who is arrested for murdering his wife and her lover. He becomes the most unconventional prisoner. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Godfather is an epic gangster drama by Francis Ford Coppola. It focuses on Don Vito Corleone and his son, Michael. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Christopher Nolan directed The Dark Knight needs no introduction. It is based on the DC comic Batman. Watc it on Netflix or JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Godfather 2 follows the story of Michael who has to redeem himself and for that, he has to face his brother. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
12 Angry Men is about an 18-year-old who is accused of killing his father. 11 out of 12 jury members vote him guilty. It is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Schindler's List is an epic historical drama movie starring Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley and others. Check it out on JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video or on rent on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is the final part of the first series by Peter Jackson. Watch it on JioCinema, and Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pulp Fiction tells the four intertwining tales of crime and violence in LA. It stars Quentin Tarantino, John Travolta, Samuel L Jackson and Uma Thurman. Watch it on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is the first part of the JRR Tolkien written series. Helmed by Peter Jackson, watch the movie on JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is an Italian epic spaghetti western film which can be rented on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach and Lee Van Cleef to name a few.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood movies that made History
Find Out More