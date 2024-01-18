12th Fail, Gullak and other Top 10 web series with old world charm to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024
Gullak follows the everyday life of Santosh Mishra working in the electricity department facing ups and downs while also strengthening his relationships. On Sony LIV.
12th Fail is the story of IPS Manoj Kumar and his journey towards becoming an IPS officer. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Grahan is the story of a young IPS officer as he tries to know the truth behind the rumours of his dad. On Disney+ Hotstar.
The web series Panchayat does a great job at showcasing the village lifestyle while following the story of Abhishek Tripathi. On Prime Video.
TVF Tripling is an unplanned road trip of 3 siblings from Delhi to Goa full of unexpected situations while also leaving the audience with a warm feeling. On MX Player.
Little Things is a web series which portrays the everyday life of a couple with relatable situations. On Netflix.
Similarly, Flames shows the romance of two students amid the academic pressure and family expectations. On YouTube.
Yeh Kaali Kali Aankhein is a web series of a man trying to reclaim his life which gets taken away by a rich politician’s daughter. On Netflix.
Kota Factory follows a student who comes to Kota to prepare to get into IIT. On YouTube. 2
A Suitable Boy which is based on Vikram Seth’s novel with the same name is a drama set back in the 1950’s. On Netflix.
