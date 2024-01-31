18 Again and more sentimental Korean drama web series to watch on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2024

18 Again is the story of a 37-year-old man reincarnated into the body of an 18-year-old, trying his best to get closer to his children.

Move to Heaven revolves around young man and his uncle as they uncover the stories of dead people and tell them to their loved ones.

Just Between Lovers is a heartbreaking story of two people who share a tragic past, slowly growing closer as they reconcile with trauma.

Uncontrollably Fond is considered to be one of the saddest K-dramas with the emotional story of former lovers reunion.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God follows the quest of the Guardian of Souls to break the curse of immortality.

Hi Bye, Mama! Is about loss and grief. It’s about a ghost who gets second chance to life but only for 49 days.

Story of two Childhood pals who share a unique connect and develop love, makes for a classic K drama titled Stairway to Heaven.

Our Blues follows multiple stories of people in Jeju Island hitting us with some sad narratives.

My Mister is a psychological drama of the struggling and miserable lives of a man in his 40’s and a woman in 20’s who find comfort in each other.

Thirty-Nine follows the uplifting story of 3 friends but things take a turn for the worse when one of them gets diagnosed with cancer.

Mr. Sunshine creates an emotionally resonant K-drama of a child born into slavery and his journey afterward.

